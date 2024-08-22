Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) PT Raised to $0.80

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $0.70 to $0.80 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 189.54% from the company’s current price.

Americas Silver Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.44.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 51.88% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The firm had revenue of $31.63 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Americas Silver will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americas Silver

About Americas Silver

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Americas Silver by 2,806.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,194,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,783 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Americas Silver by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,179,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 880,213 shares during the period. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

