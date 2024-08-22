Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Amplify Energy in a research note issued on Sunday, August 18th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Amplify Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Amplify Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Amplify Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Amplify Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Amplify Energy stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.90. Amplify Energy has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). Amplify Energy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amplify Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,423,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after buying an additional 159,699 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 130,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. 42.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

