Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $257.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $257.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.64.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI traded down $4.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $222.75. 1,254,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,364,501. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $244.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.62 and a 200-day moving average of $210.99.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,570,541.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,791,543. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.