Analysts Set Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target at $30.38

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.38.

CRDO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of CRDO opened at $36.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average of $23.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.44 and a beta of 2.23. Credo Technology Group has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $36.11.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $60.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,594,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,553,602 shares in the company, valued at $276,958,921.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 245,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $8,018,459.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,863,725 shares in the company, valued at $93,557,895.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $1,594,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,553,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,958,921.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 906,678 shares of company stock worth $27,388,494. 23.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the second quarter valued at about $622,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,791,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,097,000 after buying an additional 115,271 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,697,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,225,000 after buying an additional 362,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 20.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,470,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,983,000 after acquiring an additional 250,027 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

