Analysts Set LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) PT at $8.25

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LFST shares. UBS Group cut their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. LifeStance Health Group has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.20.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.85 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 439,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,200.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 85,093 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $470,564.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,650,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,717,657.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 439,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,200.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,037,438 shares of company stock valued at $23,647,876 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

