Analysts Set Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Price Target at $7.13

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LYRA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered Lyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair lowered Lyra Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of LYRA stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of -0.01. Lyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $6.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $15,720,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 754,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 129,829 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 38.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,481,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after buying an additional 410,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

