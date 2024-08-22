Analysts Set Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Target Price at $218.73

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $220.45.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Reinsurance Group of America

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.1% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

RGA opened at $209.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $135.20 and a twelve month high of $227.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.63.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.54. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 21.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.66%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Free Report

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.