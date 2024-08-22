Analysts Set WPP plc (LON:WPP) Target Price at GBX 910

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 910 ($11.82).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WPP. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 990 ($12.86) to GBX 950 ($12.34) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

WPP stock opened at GBX 711.20 ($9.24) on Friday. WPP has a one year low of GBX 656 ($8.52) and a one year high of GBX 856.80 ($11.13). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 728.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 756.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3,721.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 2.09%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20,526.32%.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

