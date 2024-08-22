Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for PVH (PVH)

PVH (NYSE: PVH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/22/2024 – PVH had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $144.00 to $133.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2024 – PVH had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2024 – PVH was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/5/2024 – PVH was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/25/2024 – PVH had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $154.00 to $149.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2024 – PVH was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/4/2024 – PVH was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

PVH Stock Down 0.5 %

PVH stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.33. 267,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.14. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $141.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.39.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,623,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $595,382,000 after purchasing an additional 284,269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PVH by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,148,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $333,375,000 after acquiring an additional 55,293 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in PVH by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,320,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,668,000 after purchasing an additional 296,040 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PVH by 13,275.0% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,222,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in PVH by 15.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 916,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,977,000 after purchasing an additional 124,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

