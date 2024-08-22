Analyzing Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) and Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY – Get Free Report) and Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.2% of Cenovus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Genel Energy has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenovus Energy has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genel Energy N/A N/A N/A Cenovus Energy 8.56% 16.68% 8.75%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Genel Energy and Cenovus Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Genel Energy and Cenovus Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genel Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Cenovus Energy 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cenovus Energy has a consensus price target of $30.67, indicating a potential upside of 62.69%. Given Cenovus Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than Genel Energy.

Dividends

Genel Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Cenovus Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Cenovus Energy pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genel Energy and Cenovus Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genel Energy $84.80 million 3.53 -$61.30 million N/A N/A Cenovus Energy $59.64 billion 0.59 $3.04 billion $1.80 10.47

Cenovus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Genel Energy.

Summary

Cenovus Energy beats Genel Energy on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; and 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC. The Pre-Production segment holds a 50% working interest in Odewayne and 51% working interest in SL10B13 block located in Somaliland; and 75% working interest in Lagzira block in Morocco. Genel Energy plc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan. This segment assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Sunrise projects, as well as Lloydminster thermal and conventional heavy oil assets. The Conventional segment holds natural gas liquids and natural gas assets primarily located in Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, Clearwater, and Rainbow Lake operating in Alberta and British Columbia, as well as interests in various natural gas processing facilities. The offshore segment engages in offshore operation, exploration, and development activities in China and the East Coast of Canada. The Canadian Refining segment owns and operates Lloydminster upgrading and asphalt refining complex, which converts heavy oil and bitumen into synthetic crude oil, diesel, asphalt, and other ancillary products, as well as Bruderheim crude-by-rail terminal and ethanol plants. The U.S. Refining segment refines crude oil to produce gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt, and other products. Cenovus Energy Inc. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

