Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.73 and last traded at $12.73. Approximately 249 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

Andritz Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.14. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Andritz had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Andritz AG will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

