AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Trading Down 3.3%

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.12 and last traded at $31.28. Approximately 208,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,921,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AU shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.91.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 14,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 17.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 26.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,843 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

See Also

