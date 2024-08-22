AngloGold Ashanti’s (AU) Sector Underperform Rating Reiterated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reissued their sector underperform rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Scotiabank currently has a $30.00 target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AU. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

Shares of AU opened at $32.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.91. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $32.57.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 312.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,003,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $112,199,000 after buying an additional 4,547,011 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 7.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,747,289 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $615,990,000 after buying an additional 1,948,322 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,743,697 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $312,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,741 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 395.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,101,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,818,000 after purchasing an additional 878,717 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,424,939 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,632,000 after purchasing an additional 492,358 shares during the period. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.