AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Insider Sells $524,512.62 in Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.22, for a total transaction of $524,512.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,844,375.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AppFolio Stock Performance

AppFolio stock opened at $227.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.07 and a beta of 0.81. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $164.29 and a one year high of $274.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.16.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. AppFolio had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of $197.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AppFolio from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AppFolio from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppFolio

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in AppFolio by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in AppFolio by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in AppFolio by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

