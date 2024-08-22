Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) were down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.58. Approximately 283,823 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,487,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair started coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Applied Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Therapeutics

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.15. The company has a market cap of $639.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.99.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $1,794,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,167,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,903,760.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Applied Therapeutics news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $1,794,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,167,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,903,760.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 16,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $73,353.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 670,369 shares of company stock worth $3,570,036. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 198.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,414,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266,179 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,919,000. StemPoint Capital LP lifted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 122.3% in the first quarter. StemPoint Capital LP now owns 2,017,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,716,000 after buying an additional 1,109,864 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $6,865,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after buying an additional 865,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Featured Stories

