Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Lifted to Hold at Nomura Securities

Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered Aptiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Aptiv from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.64.

Get Aptiv alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on APTV

Aptiv Stock Up 1.5 %

APTV stock opened at $70.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.49. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $104.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.58. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,120,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 61,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Aptiv by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 8,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.