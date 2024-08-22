Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Arcadia Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised Arcadia Biosciences to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of RKDA opened at $2.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $4.79.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.49). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 127.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

