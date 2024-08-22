Archer Aviation’s (ACHR) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

ACHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer Aviation currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.30.

NYSE:ACHR opened at $3.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17. Archer Aviation has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 2,982,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $9,989,998.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,112,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Archer Aviation by 50.0% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

