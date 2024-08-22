Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMBP. UBS Group downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.95 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

NYSE:AMBP opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.62. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 114.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.51%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -285.71%.

Institutional Trading of Ardagh Metal Packaging

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBP. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 48,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

