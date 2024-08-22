Ark (ARK) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $61.96 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $61.96 million and approximately $9.00 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ark has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000257 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000870 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001437 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 182,964,370 coins and its circulating supply is 182,963,948 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

