ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading Up 0.4%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) shares rose 0.4% on Thursday. The company traded as high as $133.63 and last traded at $131.70. Approximately 1,370,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 12,513,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARM shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded ARM to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.56.

ARM Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $138.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 138.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.44 and its 200-day moving average is $131.53.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ARM

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in ARM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,194,000. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new position in ARM during the fourth quarter worth $150,437,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in ARM by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,468,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,926 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in ARM by 220.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 362.6% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 902,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,781,000 after purchasing an additional 707,000 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Further Reading

