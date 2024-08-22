Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) were up 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.10 and last traded at $20.10. Approximately 70,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 149,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Astronics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Astronics Stock Up 3.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average is $19.11. The company has a market cap of $693.70 million, a PE ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $198.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.19 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Astronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in Astronics by 856.5% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Astronics in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

