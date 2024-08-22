ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Receives C$46.58 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.92.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACO.X shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on ATCO from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their target price on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on ATCO from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$50.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of TSE ACO.X opened at C$44.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73. ATCO has a 12 month low of C$32.90 and a 12 month high of C$44.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 59,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$42.00 per share, with a total value of C$2,486,400.00. In other news, Senior Officer James Landon sold 1,300 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.56, for a total value of C$56,628.00. Also, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 59,200 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$42.00 per share, with a total value of C$2,486,400.00. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

