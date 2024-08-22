Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Rodman & Renshaw

Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of ATHA opened at $3.32 on Monday. Athira Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $127.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Athira Pharma will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kelly A. Romano purchased 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $66,308.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,715 shares in the company, valued at $195,330.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Athira Pharma news, Director Kelly A. Romano purchased 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $66,308.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,330.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly A. Romano acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,491.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 57.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies.

