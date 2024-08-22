Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives $217.69 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $217.69.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TEAM shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Atlassian

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM opened at $158.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.33 and a beta of 0.74. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $258.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total transaction of $1,117,011.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,329,441.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $29,069.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 128,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,838,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $1,117,011.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,329,441.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,227 shares of company stock valued at $42,942,989. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 229.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 383.9% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 2,175.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.