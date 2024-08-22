AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Boosted by Private Wealth Advisors LLC

Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 1.2% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,994,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,999,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AT&T by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,484,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $1,118,288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,589,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,888,000 after buying an additional 798,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,377,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,978,000 after buying an additional 1,137,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $19.51. 17,562,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,969,535. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.76. The company has a market cap of $139.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.06.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

