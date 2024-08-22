Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.36.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ADP stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $269.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,285. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.53 and a 1-year high of $269.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.03. The company has a market capitalization of $110.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

