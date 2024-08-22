Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Avangrid Stock Performance

NYSE AGR opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.13. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $37.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Avangrid

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,620,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,303,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Avangrid by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 608,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 48,174 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Avangrid by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 373,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 147,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 2.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 359,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.