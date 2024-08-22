Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.54

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 118068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVAH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $1.70 to $2.80 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AVAH

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Up 1.1 %

Institutional Trading of Aveanna Healthcare

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. King Street Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,000 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 12,372,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,159,000 after buying an additional 1,296,045 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 8,377,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,859,000 after buying an additional 578,488 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after buying an additional 44,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 185.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.