AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.03

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.03 and last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 46393 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on AxoGen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

AxoGen Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $539.76 million, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 30.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

