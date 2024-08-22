Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,166,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,061,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 39,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4,747.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 960,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,953,000 after purchasing an additional 940,849 shares during the period. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,225,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,135. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.87. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $54.49 and a one year high of $69.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

