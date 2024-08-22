Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Has $1.72 Million Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lowered its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 24,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 25,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXJ traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.46. 64,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,039. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $99.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.60 and a 200 day moving average of $92.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

