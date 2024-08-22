Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Purchases 450 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises about 1.5% of Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 108,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

BATS MOAT traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.17. The stock had a trading volume of 458,023 shares. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.47.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

