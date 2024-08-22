B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Trading Down 4.2%

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) shares dropped 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.77. Approximately 2,954,052 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 11,493,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.78.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -96.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $492.57 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seven Mile Advisory increased its stake in B2Gold by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 20,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 425,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in B2Gold by 31.5% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 25,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in B2Gold by 6.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in B2Gold during the first quarter worth $26,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

