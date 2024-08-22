B2Gold Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 19,442 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 590% compared to the average daily volume of 2,817 call options.

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of B2Gold stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.79. 5,081,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,505,728. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -96.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.99.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently -533.33%.

Institutional Trading of B2Gold

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 39.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,284,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474,553 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,450,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after buying an additional 3,311,970 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter valued at about $6,912,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 31.6% during the second quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 6,032,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 133.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,977,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,534 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on B2Gold from $3.40 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank lowered shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

