B2Gold Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 19,442 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 590% compared to the average daily volume of 2,817 call options.
B2Gold Stock Performance
Shares of B2Gold stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.79. 5,081,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,505,728. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -96.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.99.
B2Gold Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently -533.33%.
Institutional Trading of B2Gold
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on B2Gold from $3.40 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank lowered shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTG
About B2Gold
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than B2Gold
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.