Banana Gun (BANANA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $157.81 Million

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Banana Gun has a market cap of $157.81 million and approximately $49.01 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banana Gun token can now be bought for approximately $45.96 or 0.00075953 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Banana Gun has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Banana Gun Token Profile

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,703,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,433,413 tokens. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot. The official website for Banana Gun is bananagun.io.

Buying and Selling Banana Gun

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,703,963.18466454 with 3,433,413.34791425 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 47.98985638 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $69,559,963.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banana Gun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banana Gun using one of the exchanges listed above.

