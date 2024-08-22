BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director Sells $102,130.00 in Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) Director Dave R. Lopez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $102,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $102.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.04. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $79.99 and a 1-year high of $110.79.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. BancFirst had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $153.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,818,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $701,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in BancFirst by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BANF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

