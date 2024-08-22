BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director Sells $102,130.00 in Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) Director Dave R. Lopez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $102,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
BancFirst Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BANF opened at $102.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.04. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $79.99 and a 1-year high of $110.79.
BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. BancFirst had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $153.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BancFirst
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BANF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BANF
BancFirst Company Profile
BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BancFirst
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.