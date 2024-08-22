Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $3.20 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $2.50.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

BBD opened at $2.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.98. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Banco Bradesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

About Banco Bradesco

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

