Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $3.20 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $2.50.
BBD opened at $2.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.98. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.
