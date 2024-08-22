Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Shares Gap Down to $2.88

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.88, but opened at $2.82. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 99,863 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.50 to $3.20 in a report on Monday.

The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.0035 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 20,887 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 14,684 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 38,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 95,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

