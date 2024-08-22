Bank of America Begins Coverage on Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LINE. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Lineage in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LINE opened at $86.46 on Monday. Lineage has a 52 week low of $80.15 and a 52 week high of $89.85.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lineage news, CFO Robert Crisci purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $780,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,406 shares in the company, valued at $421,668. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,150 shares of company stock worth $947,700 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Our purpose is to transform the global food supply chain to eliminate waste and help feed the world. Built with the vision of creating a more sustainable future, we are a leading mission-critical, temperature-controlled infrastructure provider for the storage, handling and movement of food around the world.

