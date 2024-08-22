Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 402.2% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $39.24. 35,009,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,175,723. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.97.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAC. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,035,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $199,638,463.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 928,460,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,813,476,231.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bank of America news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at $402,577.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,035,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $199,638,463.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 928,460,939 shares in the company, valued at $36,813,476,231.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,768,513 shares of company stock worth $2,807,216,504 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

