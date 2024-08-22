Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Lowered to C$123.00 at Scotiabank

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$129.00 to C$123.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$131.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group set a C$122.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$132.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Bank of Montreal from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$124.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$127.86.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMO

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$117.85 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$102.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$133.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$116.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$122.81. The stock has a market cap of C$85.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.74 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.06 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 20.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 11.6437811 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 74.34%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.