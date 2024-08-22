Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $198.03

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 198.03 ($2.57) and traded as high as GBX 229.85 ($2.99). Barclays shares last traded at GBX 226 ($2.94), with a volume of 20,282,697 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.64) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.38) to GBX 250 ($3.25) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.12) to GBX 270 ($3.51) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 276 ($3.59).

The company has a market cap of £33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 866.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 219.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 198.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 3,076.92%.

In other Barclays news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick purchased 5,259 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.73) per share, with a total value of £11,043.90 ($14,350.18). In other news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick acquired 5,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.73) per share, with a total value of £11,043.90 ($14,350.18). Also, insider Anna Cross sold 53,422 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.64), for a total transaction of £108,446.66 ($140,913.02). 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

