Barclays Trims Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Target Price to $4.50

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $10.00 to $4.50 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AZUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Azul from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Azul in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $7.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Azul from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Shares of Azul stock opened at $4.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.00. Azul has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $11.26.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $800.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Azul will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azul

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Azul by 35.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Azul by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in Azul by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 27,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Azul by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 24,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

