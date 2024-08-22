Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Upgraded at Greenridge Global

Greenridge Global upgraded shares of Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $4.50 price objective on the stock. Greenridge Global also issued estimates for Barfresh Food Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Barfresh Food Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRFH opened at $3.40 on Monday. Barfresh Food Group has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.05 million, a PE ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Barfresh Food Group alerts:

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 26.71% and a negative return on equity of 121.51%. The business had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Barfresh Food Group stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BRFH Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Barfresh Food Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.