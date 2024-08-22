BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Acquired by Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 239.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of BCE by 3,480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,135. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.18. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. BCE had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.729 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.69%.

BCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

