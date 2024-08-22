Beldex Price Hits $0.0535 on Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 22nd. During the last week, Beldex has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0535 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $357.19 million and $960,087.31 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,637.12 or 0.04347803 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00043523 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007332 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00013413 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007858 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,926,123,435 coins and its circulating supply is 6,678,423,435 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

