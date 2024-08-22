Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GRAB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Grab in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.02.

GRAB opened at $3.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.86 and a beta of 0.81. Grab has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Grab had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $664.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Grab will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Grab during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grab during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Grab during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in Grab during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

