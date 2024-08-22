Benin Management CORP Sells 1,535 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Benin Management CORP decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,476 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 3.9% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 28.0% during the second quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in Visa by 6.2% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 45,162 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Visa by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 14,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,836 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $267.81. 2,512,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,188,356. The stock has a market cap of $489.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.78 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.40.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.50.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

