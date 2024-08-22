BILL (NYSE:BILL) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.13.

BILL stock opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. BILL has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $119.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,480.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,218,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter worth $95,702,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in BILL by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,454,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,396 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BILL during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,341,000. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

